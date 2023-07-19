PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – International Ms. Oregon, Amber Rosenberry, is renewing her call for the state to modernize its stalking laws after her campaign in Salem was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Roseberry told KOIN 6 News she was stalked and threatened after breaking up with a man she dated and wanted the state to do more to protect victims like herself.

According to Rosenberry, the man sent her hundreds of threatening messages from anonymous numbers. She said he also threatened her friends and family members and even pretended to be her in messages he sent to other people.

“My family slept in shifts, we had someone awake at all times to keep watch and checking every car on the road around me and getting off at the wrong exit and driving through parking lots to make sure I wasn’t being followed. I had a lot of concerns,” said Rosenberry.

Rosenberry says her experience was nightmarish and that Oregon’s stalking laws are limited, having been written in the late 1980s or early ’90s.

In Oregon, stalking is a misdemeanor charge that carries a maximum one-year sentence. It only becomes a felony if someone is convicted of stalking and gets charged with it a second time.

Now, Rosenberry is using her platform as Ms. Oregon to bring awareness to stalking and hopes to bring change to the lawbooks.

“Stalking was, by default, my platform. It was something I was already talking to everyone in my world about because so many things weren’t handled well. So many people were problematic in terms of helping me in my situation,” Rosenberry said.

“The first ask I have is that people would be aware of stalking and be prepared to lovingly support someone in their life who it impacts. And I would also ask if they became aware of stalking behaviors and if they notice it in anyone in their life, especially younger folks and teenagers, [to] call it out,” Rosenberry said.

After starting a petition and a Facebook group encouraging Oregon to update its laws, Rosenberry said she wants to do everything she can to prevent others from stalking and is looking for sponsors for her bill in the legislature.

Some of the changes she’s seeking include increasing the possible sentence to more than 12 months depending on severity. Additionally, Rosenberry wants to expand the law to cover not just fear for “personal safety,” but also emotional distress. She also wants to expand the criteria to upgrade from a misdemeanor to a felony.