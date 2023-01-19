PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A traumatic event in January 2021 altered an Oregon woman’s life forever, but she’s taking what happened to her and using it as a way to advocate for others.

Melinda Preciado is the reigning Ms. Wheelchair Oregon — a pageant she was unfamiliar with until she lost one of her legs two years ago.

“I did almost lose my right arm and both legs, luckily just above my knee, on the right,” Preciado explained.

As an amputee, Preciado says it was a struggle to lose that bit of independence and have to rely on a wheelchair. Then, a friend told her about the Ms. Wheelchair pageant.

“I mean I’m going through a lot in my early 40s. Wasn’t quite sure where it would take me. But it ended up taking me a lot faster this way than I thought it would,” Preciado said.

Within a year, she was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Oregon.

Melinda Preciado, the reigning Ms. Wheelchair Oregon, is advocating for alter-able accessibility across the United States. January 18, 2023 (Courtesy Melinda Preciado).

Preciado said Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is not like pageants people may be familiar with. For instance, there’s no talent or swimsuit portion.

“It’s not a beauty pageant. It’s so much more than that. It’s advocacy, education and empowerment,” Preciado said.

The advocacy part is what attracted Preciado the most as she had already been advocating for her son, who has autism, his whole life.

“You choose your platform. It could be about whatever illness someone might have or all up to you, whatever you’re passionate about,” Preciado said.

Her platform is adapting America for all. She has also worked with elected officials to make the world more accessible to those who are alter-abled.

The Oregon pageant has been sporadic. Since 1980, Preciado is only the fourth Ms. Wheelchair Oregon. She’s hoping that by raising awareness more people will apply.

“When I went to nationals and I got to see all these amazing women around me, that, of course, all of our stories and journeys are different. It was just really, beyond magical,” Preciado said.

Preciado says they’re looking for more participants for the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Oregon pageant, which is coming up in March. Those 21-years-old and older can participate.