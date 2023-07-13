PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A few years ago, Melinda Preciado suffered a traumatic event, changing her life forever. Now, she advocates for other people with disabilities through her platform as Ms. Wheelchair Oregon and is planning the state’s first Disability Pride Festival.

“When I was in the physical rehab center after my traumatic event, I was trying to find resources and it was extremely difficult for me to really get everything I needed, especially because it was during COVID times,” Preciado said.

Preciado said the following year, she learned about Disability Pride Month and was inspired to bring that pride to Oregon.

“I noticed that Oregon doesn’t really have anybody that celebrates it even though other states have everything from parades and all kinds of festivities,” Preciado said. “So, I thought, well, I’m going to do that and on top of that I will have all these resources that I can gather up and all in one place that brings the community together; not just the disability community but everybody else and it will be educational.”

With the Disability Pride Fest slated for Saturday, July 15 from 1-4 p.m. at the Hilyard Community Center in Eugene, Preciado hopes the event will also reduce the stigma surrounding people with disabilities.

“I’m hoping that it just helps with the stigma around people with disabilities as well as understanding a lot more because, even though I worked in healthcare for 17 years prior to being in a wheelchair myself, I knew there were some different things. I thought that I understood it all. I definitely didn’t. It was definitely like a smack in the face to me.”