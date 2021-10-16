Mt. Bachelor to keep new ski pass despite equity concerns

In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 photo, snow skiers are seen at Mt. Bachelor near Bend, Ore. After a slow start, wintry weather has walloped Oregon, with the snowpack surpassing the norm by as much as 160 percent in some part of the state and Gov. Kate Brown declaring an emergency Thursday, Feb. 28, in […]

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon ski area operator will keep in place a new ski pass that allows people who pay more to bypass most chairlift lines despite a request from Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to scrap the plan due to equity issues.

Powdr Corp. co-Presidents Wade Martin and Justin Sibley in an open letter Friday said the company intends to keep the fast pass available at Mt. Bachelor near Bend, but will offer season ticket holders refunds before the season starts.

The U.S. Forest Service said the pass does not appear to be outside the terms and conditions of the ski area operator’s permit.