PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Bachelor, the region’s biggest ski resort, will finally open this Saturday.

Just one week ago, the Bend-area resort was forced to postpone its original opening date of Nov. 24 due to weather conditions. Now, with the National Weather Service projecting up to 40 inches of new snowfall on the mountain this weekend, Mt. Bachelor employees are working diligently to get lifts running by Dec. 2.

“With an atmospheric river barreling straight toward the mountain, we are expecting multiple feet of snow Friday through Saturday,” the resort shared on Facebook. “The goal is to spin Little Pine and Sunrise lifts on Saturday morning, but we may expect delays due to wind and icing. In true Mt. Bachelor storm-riding fashion, get ready for some heavy snowfall, wintry road conditions, and strong winds this weekend!”

According to resort officials, Mt. Bachelor will be closed for uphill travel through Thursday and Friday. And on Saturday, the resort’s new Uphill Policy — which requires guests to obtain a free pass to ski or snowshoe uphill — will go into effect.

The Cone Route will be the only uphill travel route open to guests at the start of the season. The Pine Marten Express will open at a later date.

Opening day guests will be able to visit the resort’s Nordic Center, Mountain Gateway, and a small Woodward Mountain Park setup on Home Run off Little Pine. The West Village Lodge and Sunrise Lodge will also be open for food and drink.

Along with being the Pacific Northwest’s largest ski resort at over 4,300 acres, Mt. Bachelor was recently named in the top five resorts across the U.S. and Canada.

The resort has a busy ski season ahead, but it officially kicks off this Saturday with a toast at the West Village Lodge at 11 a.m.

Day tickets and season passes are available online.