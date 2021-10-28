Mt. Hood Meadows boosts employee wages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mt. Hood Meadows announced they are raising its employee base pay rate due to unprecedented demand for outdoor recreation.

Meadows announced Thursday that pay will increase to $15 an hour, and they will increase wages for all team members by $1.25 an hour.

This increase puts the entry-level wage $2.25 above the Oregon state minimum hourly rate.

According to the ski resort, this “represents another element of the company’s total Team compensation program to provide more livable wages to our loyal Team members,” Meadows said in a press release.

“We have long provided meaningful work, a chance to learn new skills, and a fun Team atmosphere. With this increase in wages, along with other improvements to our compensation program, we hope to continue to assist our Team to afford to live in the area,” Meadows’ VP of People and Learning Matt Troskey said.

General Manager Greg Pack explained that investing in their employees will help the resort keep up with demand and that they want this season “a healthy, energized, passionate Team to operate our resort and provide enriching experiences to our guests every day,” Pack said.

Meadows is also providing a $200 COVID vaccination incentive and reinstituting COVID sick leave.

“We always want to put our Team first which is why we were recognized for the best employee safety program last year by the National Ski Areas Association. We prioritized the health and wellbeing of our Team members and that drove our operational decisions,” Pack said.

Meadows is holding its largest job fair of the season Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.