PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday officially marks opening day at Mt. Hood Meadows.

Despite a minor delay due to not enough snowfall, the ski resort says they are now kicking off their 56th season of operations with a soft opening of a few south side lifts including Buttercup and Easy Rider.

KOIN 6 spoke to Meadows staff about some of the conditions that snow fans can expect this season.

“We’ve had some great snow so far…if you like skiing in warm weather,” said Greg Pack, Meadows’ general manager.

The resort also added they are continuing to train their team of 1200 people and looking forward to opening their brand new six-person chairlift later in the season.