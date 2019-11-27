Mt. Hood Meadows kicks season off with weekend preview

The Buttercup, Easy Rider and Daisy chairlifts will all be open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows is prepping chairlifts for preview days this holiday weekend.

The Buttercup, Easy Rider and Daisy chairlifts will be open along with the Ballroom Carpet. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

A storm that’s taken over the mountains has dropped 30 inches of snow at Mt. Hood Meadows since Sunday. Crews will continue to evaluate conditions and decide whether any addition lifts or terrain can be opened over the weekend.

“We are stoked to be able to offer some early season turns for our pass holders and guests this holiday weekend. We are grateful for the storm and for our team’s focused efforts to get open,” said Sales and Marketing Vice President Dave Tragethon. “This snow is uncharacteristically light, so while it’s not the best for base building, with the cold temperatures we’ll have some delightful powdery conditions to enjoy. “

But there are a few things skiers and snowboarders should keep in mind.

“We do want to advise everybody that it is early-season conditions and they should be aware of unmarked obstacles,” Tragethon said. “Stay on the groomed runs that we have because you can hit something if you go off the trail.”

Those heading to the mountain this weekend should be prepared to drive in wintry conditions and have chains or traction tires.

Meanwhile, extreme weather and snow conditions have caused officials at Timberline to put their Thanksgiving opening plans on pause. Timberline will announce a final decision on Thursday morning.

Any updates on the conditions of the resort will be posted here.