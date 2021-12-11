Mt. Hood Meadows resort to open for the season Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skiers and snowboarders can mark their calendars for Sunday as Mt. Hood Meadows announced it will reopen for the season.

The ski resort said it will open with limited capacity Sunday, welcoming riders onto the Daisy, Easy Rider, Buttercup and Ballroom Carpet lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fireweed Park is also opening Sunday, however, the Nordic Center will remain closed.

Mt. Hood Meadows will limit lift tickets every day of the season as it did last year, and overnight RV parking is not yet available, the park said.

The opening comes as a storm is forecasted to bring loads of snow to the Northern Cascades.

Parkgoers can check conditions and hours ahead of their visit here.