PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to dry and hot conditions, campfires will be prohibited at Mt. Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area beginning Monday, officials announced.

“With a dry summer ahead, we want to limit the unnecessary risk caused by abandoned or escaped campfires to our local communities and forest visitors,” said Dirk Shupe, fire management staff officer for Mt. Hood National Forest. “We’re grateful for the vast majority of folks who take fire safety seriously and help us protect our public lands.”

Under a new Foresrt Order, campfires, as well as charcoal fires, pellet fires or any other open flames are temporarily banned, including in developed campgrounds. However, portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heating devices that use bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed.

Target shooting is also temporarily prohibited due to the increased risk of wildfire, officials said.

“Over the last week, Fire Danger Indices have risen quickly, following rain and cooler temperatures in mid-June. Fire personnel anticipate drought and the potential for fires will continue to remain high or increase through September. With the current dry and warm long-range forecast, any wildfire start poses a greater threat to firefighter safety, public safety, and personal property,” the forest service said in a press release.

Additional wildfire information and the full Forest Oder can be found here.