Visitors can go day tubing or Cosmic tubing starting this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Skibowl wants people to keep the fun-filled holiday going this Friday, for the opening of the resort’s Snow Tube Park.

From Friday, Nov. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 26, guests can usher in the winter sports season with day tubing or Cosmic tubing on the mountain.

Although Mt. Hood’s snowpack is below average for this time of the year, the ski resort will still have plenty of snow for visitors.

“Our Snoflake, an all-weather snowmaking system which allows us to make snow in above freezing temperatures, has been producing snow since early October, once again allowing us the early opening on Thanksgiving weekend,” Mt. Hood Skibowl spokesperson Karen Norton said.

The ski resort is offering four day-tubing sessions each day this weekend, with openings at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Cosmic tubing, which serves as a “party on the mountain” with music and over 600,000 lights, starts at 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for Friday are available online now. Saturday tickets will open on Friday at 5 p.m., and Sunday tickets will open on Saturday at 5 p.m. as well.

You can find Snow Tube Park at SkiBowl East, on the east side of Mt. Hood Skibowl.