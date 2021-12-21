Mudslide closes OR 126 near Florence, Mapleton

A mudslide on December 20, 2021 closes Oregon 126 near Florence and Mapleton (Courtesy: ODOT).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon 126 is closed between Florence and Mapleton as crews continue to clean up a mudslide from Monday afternoon that’s blocking the highway.

About 300 yards of rocks, trees and mud came down a hillside around 3:45 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation was cleaning the area on Monday, but said “a slurry of mud” continued down the hill making it too dangerous for crews to work in the dark.

A spokesperson from ODOT told KOIN 6 crews returned around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and they hope to get things back open soon.

Drivers are advised to take Oregon 38 to the south or Oregon 34 to the north.