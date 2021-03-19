MultCo leaders condemn racism: ‘Stand up and call it out’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County leaders are condemning anti-Asian hate crimes and calling on communities to take a stand against racism.

Eight people were shot and killed earlier this week in Atlanta. Six of the victims were Asian women. A white 21-year-old man was charged Wednesday in the attack. The violence shook Asian-American communities across the country, including here in Oregon.

Research released Tuesday found nearly 3,800 incidents of discrimination against Asians in the U.S. were reported in the past year, including 503 since the start of 2021, according to Stop APPI Hate. In Oregon, the Department of Justice has received 22 reports of anti-Asian bias — an increase of 10 since January.

Anti-Asian rhetoric and bias crimes have increased during the pandemic but racism against Asian communities isn’t new. Commissioners Susheela Jayapal and Lori Stegmann are two Asian-Americans serving on the Multnomah County board. They’re speaking out against racism and asking people to come together to eradicate it.

Jayapal said, “Our message is that this is unacceptable, no matter what we call it and if there’s debate if it is actually a hate crime or not a hate crime. In our collective opinion, when women are targeted, when Asian people are targeted, when immigrant people are targeted it’s misogynistic, it’s racist and and it’s anti-immigrant. We all need to stand up and call it out.”

Providing access to services and resources is critical, Jayapal said, to protect vulnerable communities from hatred and violence. Jayapal encouraged people to take the time to learn about other cultures and the history of bias they have endured and then “take action with that better understanding.”

Stegmann said they have experienced the “sting of racism” themselves and are actively working to combat injustice at a policy level. She said, “We are not going to let fear deter us from doing what’s right and bringing policies and programs that protect our citizens. This is my home, this is all of our home and we deserve to own businesses, raise our children and to live without fear. We have got to be there for one another.”

Getting to the root cause of issues and challenges the BIPOC community is experiencing is a priority for Stegmann and her colleagues. Stegmann said they are listening. “We need our allies, whether you are white, Black or brown and the community has been so supportive but maybe there are allies who haven’t spoken up and out and this is the time — we need your voices.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and the FBI Portland Field Office have also condemned the violence against Asians.

“Recent acts of violence targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are a tragic reminder that our country has much work to do to achieve the promise of equal protection and justice for all,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “Hate-motivated crimes against anyone will not be tolerated. Federal law enforcement will continue to use every available tool and resource to identify and prosecute these crimes whenever and wherever they occur.”

“Asian American and Pacific Islander families in Oregon make up an important part of our cultural identity and heritage, past and present,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon. “They—like every other community in our state—deserve respect and the ability to live, work, and raise their children without fear. The people of the FBI stand with them, and we will thoroughly investigate any violations of federal law, including threats or acts of violence based on race or ethnicity.”

Federal law protects people against acts of bias, hate crimes and discrimination based on race and national origin. Learn more about federal civil rights laws.

If you or someone you know has been physically harmed or otherwise believe you are the victim of a crime, please call 911. You can also contact the FBI Portland Field Office by calling .503.224.4181, or by submitting a tip online at www.tips.fbi.gov.

If you or someone you know have been the victim of unlawful discrimination in housing, employment, places of public accommodation, educational opportunities, or other areas, the Department of Justice may be able to help. You can report violations online via the Civil Rights Reporting Portal at www.civilrights.justice.gov or by calling the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon at 503.727.1000.