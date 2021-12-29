MultCo. officials confirm hypothermia death on Christmas Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, a person was confirmed to have died on Christmas Day from hypothermia after enduring the extreme cold, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said the person was found outside but was confirmed to be housed.

“This is a somber reminder that cold weather is dangerous for anyone outside who does not have the right gear to stay dry and warm,” said Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. “If you see a person outside and have any concern they might be at risk in this cold weather, please check on them or call for help.”

According to the Oregon Health Authority, frostbite can turns skin red and numb people, so they can be unaware when it sets in. It happens when someone is wet and in cold temperatures.

Signs someone is experiencing hypothermia include shivering, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness. Officials say symptoms of hypothermia are similar to signs someone is impaired from drugs or alcohol.

To avoid hypothermia and frostbite Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue suggests people go indoors periodically, along with wearing several layers.

“Especially watch your kids, because your kids could be really excited and just want to keep playing and playing and as that cold temperature starts to lower the body, our critical thinking skills aren’t quite there, and it can become an impairment,” said Heather Carpenter from TVF&R.

Anyone with concerns for someone, such as not being dressed for the weather, is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or 911.