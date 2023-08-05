MCSO said it has noticed a trend of social media “influencers” placing prop money outside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has advised hikers not to be lured in by counterfeit cash placed around Multnomah Falls.

According to MCSO, the U.S. Forest Service has reported cases of people hiking off-trail in search of what they believed to be $100 bills.

On Friday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said about 10 bills were spread near the crest of Multnomah Falls. On Saturday afternoon, the officials announced that Portland Mountain Rescue trainees found 15 additional bills about 30 feet above the edge of the falls.

Portland Mountain Rescue trainees found 15 additional bills about 30 feet above the edge of the falls. (Courtesy MCSO)

Front of counterfeit money.(Courtesy MCSO)

Back of counterfeit money. (Courtesy MCSO)

MCSO said it has noticed a trend of social media “influencers” placing prop money outside and giving their followers a clue of where to pinpoint it, sometimes in a dangerous location.

“If you subscribe to this trend, remember to use common sense, stay on the trail and know the money or prize might not be real,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Your life is more valuable than a couple hundred bucks, or nothing at all.”