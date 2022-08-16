PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The chair for Multnomah County is proposing a ban on the sale of flavored nicotine products.

“I’m asking that our health department comes back to this board in September with a recommendation for policy language that will prevent the sale of flavored nicotine products Multnomah County,” said county chair, Deborah Kafoury. “It will not only impact the sale of these products. It will ultimately impact their use.”

Multnomah County Health Officer Jennifer Vines finished giving a presentation to the county’s board of commissioners just before noon Tuesday, saying flavored products continue to be marketed to teenagers and the Black community.

The county says it will begin gathering community feedback over the proposed ban on the county website starting Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Clackamas County issued a public health advisory over teen vaping.

Further, an injunction was filed in Washington County last month to allow flavored vaping products to get placed back on store shelves.