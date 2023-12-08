It's estimated that the 50 pounds of fentanyl powder would have yielded 11 million individual doses.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a months-long investigation, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies served search warrants at locations in Portland and Oregon City Thursday morning, resulting in one of the largest illegal fentanyl busts in Oregon history, officials said.

In Portland, deputies reported finding more than 52 pounds of fentanyl powder and in Oregon City, one pound of fentanyl powder and over 8,000 fentanyl pills were discovered.

Additionally, thousands of dollars in cash and multiple firearms were seized.

The MCSO Dangerous Drugs Team, a grant-funded task force that took the lead in this case, estimates that the more than 50 pounds of fentanyl powder seized would have yielded 11 million individual doses.

As a result of the search and seizure, officals said three people were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center: 23-year-old Luis Funez, 21-year-old Gerson Isaac Hernandez Betancurt and 37-year-old Dezirae Ann Torset.