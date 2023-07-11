PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Free meals across 60 locations will be available to all kids in the community this summer, Multnomah County announced Tuesday.

These meals will be available at parks, youth programs, schools and Gresham library, plus apartment and mobile home communities.

“This program plays a crucial role in our communities by meeting the needs of youth and families. In Oregon, around one in six children are food insecure, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to enough safe and nutritious food. This rate is still significantly higher than pre-pandemic,” the county said in a press release.

To find a meal site, visit the Summer Food program’s website, call 211 or text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304. The meals are available to all kids 18 and under and no paperwork is required, the county said.

The meals will be served on-site because the program can no long offer grab-and-go meals due to federal restrictions.

“Hunger and food insecurity can negatively impact a child’s health, social interactions, curiosity, and learning abilities. Summer Meal programs aim to address this issue. Last summer, an average of 15,815 children a day participated in Multnomah County, and over 77,000 children statewide. The availability of free meals when school is out helps families afford the increased cost of groceries and helps ensure that students return to school healthy, well nourished and prepared to learn,” the county said.