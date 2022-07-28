A man is dead after he presumably drowned in the Sandy River at the Oxbow Park area in Oregon on July 27, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that drowned in Sandy River on Wednesday.

Derek Alan Johnson, 46, was reportedly paddleboarding on the river when he fell into the water and did not resurface. Johnson was located by Gresham firefighters and was taken to shore by paramedics, but was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson was not wearing a life jacket.

With recent drownings, first responders have continued to emphasize the importance of being safe out on the water. They want to remind people that these natural waterways are not predictable and it’s important to wear a life jacket, as often, many of the water entrances have free rentals to use.