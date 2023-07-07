PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In a controversial new policy, the Multnomah County Health Department plans to distribute aluminum foil and straws to fentanyl smokers in Portland in July, officials say.

Spokesperson Sarah Dean confirmed to KOIN 6 that city officials announced their plan to distribute the supplies in a PowerPoint presentation last week. The supplies will also include glass pipes and snorting kits.

As first reported by the Willamette Week, Dean said the rise of fentanyl has decreased the demand for needle-focused “harm reduction” services. Because fentanyl is typically smoked rather than injected, she said visits to clinics have recently dropped 60% since 2019.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he “adamantly” opposes the decision to distribute the drug paraphernalia, adding that fentanyl is the leading cause of death for U.S. citizens who are less than 50 years old.

“This misguided approach also results in greater risk to public safety for those who simply want to enjoy our city without walking through a cloud of toxic smoke,” Wheeler said. “Our community would benefit more from the County using its funding to urgently increase treatment and sobering facilities rather than actively enabling this deadly epidemic.”

However, Dean told KOIN 6 that access to supplies does not increase illegal drug use, but rather it encourages those with addictions to visit clinics, which offer fentanyl test strips and Narcan.

“Building relationships with people actively using substances also gives our department more insight into emerging public health issues that impact this population,” she said. “We are able to directly hear from our clients when there are concerning changes to the drug supply, increased wound issues, or other related issues that are of public health concern.”

Dean also noted that the Oregon Legislature recently passed a bill to decriminalize the distribution of drug paraphernalia. It now holds on Gov. Tina Kotek’s signature before going into law.

“While we all understand that abstinence from drug use is the safest, the people who are seeking out services are doing so because they are already using substances,” she said. “Providing these supplies will give clients more options around routes of administration for their substances. Providing tools for non-injection routes of administration may encourage some people to reduce their injection, which decreases risks of blood-borne pathogen transmission and infection.”

