PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s most popular tourist attraction will be closed for most of the day on Tuesday, Nov. 14 while the Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue team performs a rope training exercise in the area.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Kristin Carver told KOIN 6 News that Tuesday’s closure includes the viewpoint from Benson Bridge. The closure will span a section of Larch Mountain Trail from the Lower Viewing Plaza to the top of Multnomah Falls.

Upper Multnomah Falls. | December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Clifford Paguio)

During the training, the team will use high-angle-rope systems to rappel along the cliffside to collect litter scattered around the often-crowded waterfall. The Multnomah Falls Lodge Visitor Center, its restaurant, gift shop, snack bar and restrooms, will remain open during the exercise.

“Visitors to Multnomah Falls are reminded to pack out all trash and properly dispose of it, including pet waste,” the USFS said.