PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To regulate the large crowds that gather at Multnomah Falls during warmer months, the Oregon Department of Transportation will implement a timed-use permit system for the popular tourist attraction starting this Memorial Day weekend.

The timed-use permits will be required from Friday, May 26 until Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ODOT says all personal vehicles that travel to Multnomah Falls through I-84 Exit 31 will need a permit for entry.

A similar permit system was used in 2022. ODOT says the system made the experience more enjoyable, safe and reliable for visitors.

Future Multnomah Falls guests can book tickets online for a reservation fee of $2 per permit. According to the state’s transportation department, spots can be reserved up to two weeks before a visit.

Although the permits reserve just one hour of time in Multnomah Falls, ODOT says visitors can stay longer than an hour. However, they won’t be allowed re-entry if they leave after their reservation and haven’t purchased a permit for the following time slot.

There will also be a limited number of timed tickets available for same-day pickup — minus the transaction fee. Those can be found at the Cascade Locks Historical Museum and in Troutdale’s Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center.

ODOT advises visitors to keep a digital or print copy of their timed ticket on their person after parking.

For those who aren’t driving to the waterfall, Columbia Area Transit offers stops in Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River and more.