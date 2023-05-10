PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A sudden spike in temperatures expected over the weekend has led some to wonder whether cooling centers will open in Multnomah County.

The City of Portland and Multnomah County intend to make a decision Friday on what will happen over the next few days, but they say they are not anticipating opening cooling shelters.

However, they are making plans for summer heat, such as adding more cooling shelters across the city and county. There will likely be several smaller ones rather than just a few large ones to increase accessibility.

Washington County will also meet Thursday to discuss whether shelters are needed — but say it is unlikely at this point.

Emergency Management Director Chris Voss says cooling shelters work differently than warming shelters in the winter, which open when temperatures reach 25 degrees or less (or 32 with rain and wind) or snow reaches a height of an inch or more.

“There’s a lot of factors…in the summer,” Voss said.