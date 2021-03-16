MultCo DA to testify Tuesday in support of catalytic converter bill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is set to testify in support of a bill concerning catalytic converters on Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Bill 803 would block scrap metal businesses from buying catalytic converters — except from commercial sellers. It also requires businesses to record the personal information of people selling those parts.

“Right now, thieves in Oregon are taking advantage of the fact that there is a thriving gray and black market for the sale of catalytic converters,” said Multnomah County DA spokesperson Brent Weisberg. “It takes just minutes for a thief to steal catalytic converters using cheap and easily transportable and concealable equipment, but the impact to vehicle owners is drastic and very costly. This is an issue plaguing our community and auto industry and we are looking forward to working with legislators to address it.”

KOIN 6 spoke with the bill’s chief sponsor last week, Oregon State Senator Fred Gorsek. He says catalytic converters are too easy to steal and sell and the bill would cut down on these thefts.

Schmidt is set to testify at 1 p.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.