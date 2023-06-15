PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — When she toured Australia and New Zealand with her one-woman show “Naked at My Age,” Charla (pronounced Sharla) Hathaway was blown away to learn that Queen Elizabeth II had “damed” Catherine Healy. The Kiwi sex workers’ rights activist was knighted and became Dame Catherine Alice Healy for her work getting sex work decriminalized there 20 years go.

Intimacy is in

In “Naked at My Age” Hathaway tells of taking a sabbatical from marriage and discovering sex work (and becoming a sex worker) in her 50s. Now in her 70s, she is still an intimacy coach, which is one step removed from a certified sex therapist. Over 20 years her clients have gone from being 95 percent men, to being split evenly between men, women and couples.

Hathaway was inspired to rewrite the first third of her show (7:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 23, Back Door Theater 4319 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., and 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Echo Theater, 1515 S.E. 37th Ave.) and add more material about sex work.

The personal is political

“It’s still about the positive value and empowerment that came from sex work for me, finding it in my mid-50s.” she told Pamplin Media. “My marriage sabbatical, grandma’s sexual renaissance and, answering an ad to become a prostitute …seeing my first client and knowing how that changed the dynamic for me. Instead of being done to, I took the leader role and showed men the vulnerability of being on the other end.”

On the front end of her play, she has added a bit of audience participation (voluntary). “I talk about touch, I talk about giving and receiving, I play a couple of little games. I just give a sex lesson, in a way, to the audience.”

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners