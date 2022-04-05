PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon has seen an ongoing decline in its birth rate over the last several years, but the process of picking names for the newest Oregonians has still remained an exciting process for parents-to-be.

In the Beaver State, some names have withstood the test of time, remaining popular over recent decades, while other new names are now climbing to the top.

On Tuesday, Names.org, a website that uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Social Security Administration to determine how frequently names are used, released the list of its Predicted Top Baby Names of 2022 for Oregon.

The site also compiles information about names and their origins and meanings. Anyone can visit the site to see when a name peaked in popularity and compare it to other popular names.

In Oregon, Oliver ranked first among boys’ names, followed by Liam and Henry. Mateo was a new name to make Oregon’s top-10 list in 2022.

Six of Oregon’s top 10 boys’ names are also on the national top-10 list. The four names unique to Oregon that aren’t on the national list are Theodore, Jack, Mateo and Ezra.

For girls’ names, Olivia was the top choice in 2022, followed by Amelia and Charlotte. Luna is a new name that made the 2022 list.

Eight of Oregon’s top-10 girls’ names are also on the national top-10 list. The two names unique to Oregon are Harper and Eleanor.

10 most popular names for boys in Oregon in 2022:

Oliver Liam Henry Noah Theodore Benjamin William Jack Mateo Ezra

10 most popular names for girls in Oregon in 2022:

Olivia Amelia Charlotte Emma Evelyn Harper Luna Eleanor Isabella Ava

Unfortunately, the Social Security Administration has not yet released its most popular baby names for 2021, but you can check out 2020’s most popular baby names by state.