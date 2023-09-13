A monthly average of 1,156 online searches were related to accidents and injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Embarrassed about being clumsy? Good news — a national study found that here in Oregon, you aren’t alone.

Oregon is the ninth most accident-prone state in America, according to a study conducted by personal injury attorneys with Injured in Florida. They analyzed average monthly searches for accident-related terms in each state, like “urgent care,” or “how to tell if a bone is fractured or bruised.” That was then compared to each state’s population to reveal the number of searches per 100,000 residents.

For every state “Urgent Care,” “Minute clinic,” and “Emergency Room” were the most common searches.

In Oregon, a monthly average of 1,156 online searches were related to accidents and injuries. The third-most searched term in the Beaver State was “sprained ankle.”

Arizona takes the unfortunate crown as the most accident-prone, with a monthly average of 1,585 searches per 100,000. Second place was Colorado with 1,432 searches; third was North Carolina with 1,323; and fourth was our neighbor to the north, Washington, with 1,229.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners