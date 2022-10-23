PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Coast, although beautiful, can also be dangerous.

In a tweet by the National Weather Service on Sunday, they warned of potential sneaker waves.

According to the NWS, sneaker waves are waves that come up onto the shore further than normal waves. these waves can come out of nowhere and potentially pull people into the water.

The NWS encourages people to stay alert while on the beach and to stay off of jetties. They also say to stay off of rocks and logs on the beach.