Nearly 100 state workers fired after vax grace period ends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The grace period has officially ended for all Oregon state employees to either be fully vaccinated or receive an exemption, and those that didn’t meet the requirement are now looking for new jobs.

According to the Department of Administrative Services, 99 state workers were fired for not getting vaccinated. This is out of over 40,000 state workers in Oregon. 84.7% of workers rolled up their sleeves and got the shot and 12.2% were exempt on religious or medical grounds.

The rest are either on long term leave like parental leave or waiting to get their vaccination status verified.

The Department of Agriculture was lagging behind in their vaccination numbers earlier in the week, but they now report only 10 people have been placed on administrative leave for not getting vaccinated.

The Oregon Department of Correction who last reported that nearly 10% of their workforce was unvaccinated said they still don’t have the final number of those who are ultimately being let go because of what they say is a moving target.