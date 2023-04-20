PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of puppies and one adult dog will be arriving in Oregon Thursday after flooding in central California left many pets in need of help.

The dog and 66 puppies, who are between 10 weeks and 4 months old, were at Tulare County Animal Services in Visalia, California when devastating floods swept the area. The shelter saw an overwhelming number of pets being brought in following the flooding, so the Oregon Humane Society is stepping up as part of ASPCA’s Animal Relocation Program which helps overcrowded shelters.

“We are proud to assist Tulare County Animal Services with alleviating the overcrowding their shelter is facing following the devastating floods in their community by moving them to Oregon Humane Society where there is greater demand for adoptable puppies,” said Karen Walsh, Senior Director, Animal Relocation, ASPCA. “These puppies now have the opportunity to be adopted into loving homes more quickly, and we’re grateful to have the resources and expertise to help move these animals to safety.

The canines are flying to Oregon where OHS’ Salem and Portland campuses will be welcoming them and eventually helping them find their forever homes.

OHS encourages anyone considering adopting a puppy to review their online toolkit here.

The puppies will receive medical treatment and be spayed/neutered before being available for adoption.