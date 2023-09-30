The suspect was taken into police custody in Reno, Nevada on July 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Negasi Zuberi, the suspect facing federal charges for the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman, is facing additional charges in connection to a separate case.

On Sept. 21, a Klamath County grand jury indicted 29-year-old Zuberi on 10 felony charges and one Class A misdemeanor including first-degree rape, sodomy and kidnapping with a firearm.

Court documents indicate that the incident happened on May 6, about two months before the suspect was arrested in connection to a different kidnapping and assault case.

During a Portland press conference in early August, the FBI said Zuberi traveled from his Klamath Falls residence to Seattle on July 15 — when he approached a woman, solicited prostitution and then claimed to be a police officer.

Zuberi and the woman then returned to his Klamath Falls home where he locked her in a cinderblock cell, according to officials.

The suspect was taken into police custody in Reno, Nevada on July 16, after the victim escaped.

On Aug.14, Zuberi pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity. Less than two weeks later, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect attempted to escape his jail cell.

Officials say Zuberi has been ordered to remain in police custody until his court date on Oct. 17.