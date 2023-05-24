Sensors on power poles are detecting issues in lines and conductors, with the hope of preventing a power outage.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If a wildfire breaks out this summer, Portland General Electric may be the first agency to spot it.

The utility has been testing out different technologies for fire mitigation and is expanding the ones they found effective.

Last year, PGE tested new strategies. This year, they’re expanding them. Sensors on power poles are detecting issues in lines and conductors, with the hope of preventing a power outage.

“This is very new technology, I think we were on the leading edge,” said Brett Phillips with PGE. “We’ve had multiple instances during this pilot phase where we were able to find issues before they resulted in an outage.”

The AI cameras used by PGE can see smoke, and censors finding issues in their system. The utility is expanding technology to mitigate fires. The cameras are now in all of the fire-prone areas in PGE’s purview.

They scan an area, looking for smoke at all times. If it detects any, it alerts a PGE employee– who then alerts the fire department where the fire is. It’s accurate to a 100-yard area.

“This tool is helping them actually be able to identify the ignitions faster, size up the response it’s going to require and actually just locate the issue,” Phillips said.

The sensors and cameras are part of the $15 to 27 million the utility is spending on system improvements.

That’s on top of the more than $23 million PGE is spending on operations and fire maintenance. That means trimming hazardous trees, undergrounding lines when it makes sense, and replacing wood poles with steel ones where wildfires are likely.

“When we think about fire mitigation there are a lot of different tools. We’re trying to provide the right solution to the situation,” said Kevin Putnam, PGE Director of Utility Operations.

When extreme fire weather danger is predicted, PGE will still use public safety power shut-offs as a last resort to stop a fire from starting. They urge everyone to have a kit ready if their power goes out, or if they need to evacuate.

“As Oregonians, as members of these communities, we should all plan. We should all be prepared,” Putnam said.

There are thousands of these wood poles in fire-prone areas in PGE’s system. Along with the censors, PGE is installing them as they can, but it will be years before they’re finished.