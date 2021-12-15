New comic book prepares young Oregonians for wildfires

The third comic in a series was released that aims to prepare teens and young adults for Northwest wildfires (Courtesy: OR Office of Emergency Management)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A comic book covering what to do when wildfires blaze across the Pacific Northwest was released Wednesday to help teens and young adults know what to do when disaster strikes.

Without Warning! Wildfire is the third book in a series of educational comics released by the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and Dark Horse Comics. The comic aims to prepare young readers, specifically Oregonians, for emergencies.

According to OEM, educating people on how to prepare for an emergency can reduce the anxiety they may feel surrounding the situation. Ensuring people are “ready and know what to do when disaster strikes is critical to staying safe.”

“Smokey Bear offers a variety of educational options for young children, but it’s been challenging to find engaging and creative resources to talk with teens and young adults about wildfire prevention,” said Kristin Babbs, President and CEO of the Keep Oregon Green Association. “This comic book fills that important gap.”

The comic is available to read for free at Dark Horse Digital or OEM’s website,. English and Spanish copies are available in a printed version that can be found at a county emergency management office, Clackamas Community College and Keep Oregon Green.