PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In December 2022, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced that it would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is now furthering the statewide move to electric vehicles by building more EV charging stations in state parks.

The OPRD, electric vehicle brand Rivian, nonprofit organization Adopt A Charger and manufacturing company Entec Polymers debuted four EV chargers at Silver Falls State Park on Friday, May 5.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, these charging stations will allow visitors to enjoy state parks while “using zero-emission vehicles to reduce air pollution and protect Oregon’s natural beauty.”

OPRD has unveiled 17 additional chargers at other sites such as Banks-Vernonia State Trail, Cape Lookout State Park and Prineville Reservoir State Park.

“These public-private partnerships allow for innovative projects that help improve state park infrastructure and achieve a shared vision for a cleaner, greener future,” OPRD Department Director Lisa Sumption said.

The construction cost, installation design and charging stations were all donated by Rivian, in partnership with Adopt A Charger. Fundraising from AAC and Entec Polymers will also fund the cost of charging electricity for a limited time, according to OPRD.

Oregon currently has about 2,000 zero-emission vehicle chargers across the state. The Park and Recreation Department says the recent add-ons will encourage more drivers to choose an electric option when they’re in search of their next vehicle.

Trent Warnke, Rivian’s senior director of Energy and Charging Solutions, added that the new chargers work for all electric vehicles — not just Rivian.

“[Rivian Waypoints chargers] can provide zero-emission energy to any EV driver who might need it — peace of mind in terms of getting where you need to go whether that’s home or onto another one of Oregon’s beautiful state parks,” Warnke said.