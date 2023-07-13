A new Goodwill location opened in Molalla, OR on July 13, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new Goodwill location is bringing jobs and training opportunities to Molalla.

The new location located at 850 West Main Street opened its doors Thursday morning following a performance by the Molalla High School cheer team and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The 10,000-square-foot store also houses a Job Connection facility which helps the community receive training to improve their personal and professional skills.

Over the opening weekend, there will be several drawings for $100 Goodwill gift cards as well as coffee and pastries.