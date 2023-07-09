PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new landmark at the Oregon Capitol is honoring ratification of the 19th Amendment 103 years ago — granting women the right to vote.

The marker, which was unveiled on July 6, stands on the east end of the capitol grounds and honors the suffragists of the early 20th Century who paved the way for Oregon’s ratification of the amendment in January 1920.

A new marker honoring women’s suffrage was unveil at the Oregon Capitol on July 6, 2023 – celebrating ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Gwen Carr, of the Oregon Black Pioneers, spoke at the unveiling. June 2023 (Courtesy Oregon Historical Society.)

A new marker honoring women’s suffrage was unveil at the Oregon Capitol on July 6, 2023 – celebrating ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Gwen Carr, of the Oregon Black Pioneers, spoke at the unveiling. June 2023 (Courtesy Oregon Historical Society.)

A new marker honoring women’s suffrage was unveil at the Oregon Capitol on July 6, 2023 – celebrating ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Gwen Carr, of the Oregon Black Pioneers, spoke at the unveiling. June 2023 (Courtesy Oregon Historical Society.)

The marker was created based on the centennial of the 2020 women’s suffrage centennial and efforts by the Oregon Women’s History Consortium and the National Votes for Women Trail.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Gwen Carr, of the Oregon Black Pioneers, spoke at the unveiling.

The Oregon Historical Society says the date of the unveiling also marks the day in 1905 when Susan B. Anthony unveiled a statue of Sacagawea at the Lewis and Clark Centennial Exposition in Portland.