Mailed ballots need postmark by Election Day to be considered on time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new Oregon law will allow mail-in ballots that arrive at elections offices up to a week after the election to be considered on time — so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

The “postmark rule” means voters could send in their choices on Election Day provided that USPS picks up the ballot and it has the mail stamp by that day.

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s office reminded voters that this means two things: the total number of votes will likely increase, and subsequently, close elections may not be decided on election night.

“Every vote tallied by elections officials will have been cast on time,” her office said in a press release.

The Oregon State Legislature passed the new postmark rule into law in 2021.