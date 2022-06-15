PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting July 1, retailers will not be allowed to sell any product containing an artificially derived cannabinoid unless it has an Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission-approved label that clearly identifies it as such.

The new rules also completely prevent retailers from selling products containing artificially derived delta-8 THC and list steps licensees should take to ensure they’re complying with the rules.

Beginning in July, retailers may only sell products that contain artificially derived cannabinoids if they have an OLCC-approved label that says “Artificially Derived Cannabinoid” in the product identity. Any product containing artificially derived cannabinoids must meet the requirements set in an Oregon law that went into effect on January 1, 2022.

Delta-8 THC does not make the cut.

In September 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to healthcare professionals about rising incidents of adverse effects caused by delta-8. In 661 reported cases of delta-8 THC exposures reported to the CDC in 2020 and the first seven months of 2021, 119 of them required hospitalization.

While the new rule stops the sale of products that contain delta-8, it does not stop retailers from selling artificially derived cannabinol (CBN). The products can continue to be sold as long as they aren’t intended to be inhaled — like vape cartridges — and as long as they were manufactured at a facility with an ODA food and safety license by an OLCC-licensed processor or an Oregon Department of Agriculture-licensed hemp handler.

An “artificially derived cannabinoid,” or synthetic cannabinoid, refers to a cannabinoid that is made by chemical conversion from another substance extracted from cannabis, the OLCC says.

The CDC says synthetic cannabinoids are man-made chemicals that can be used as an alternative to marijuana. The agency warns the products can be toxic and can cause people to experience an increased heart rate, vomiting, agitation, confusion and hallucinations.

The OLCC says any products with labels that do not currently identify them as containing artificially derived cannabinoids can be updated with stickers, as long as the sticker label has been pre-approved by the OLCC.

Retailers with products that aren’t labeled correctly can either choose to destroy them or contact the manufacturer or distributor to see if the products can be returned before July 1.