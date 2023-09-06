PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Later this month, a law that allows Oregon hospitals to return amputated body parts to their owners will go into effect.

According to the Associated Press, the St. Charles Health System pushed for the bill in an effort to support patients who want to keep their body parts for religious, cultural or spiritual reasons.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs spiritual leader and oral historian Wilson Wewa told AP News that “one body, one mind” is a common saying among spiritual groups — meaning that community members who face amputation want access to all of their body parts for their burial.

However, state law previously required that “pathological waste” be incinerated unless the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said otherwise.

Wewa said the law led to the death of community members who chose not to be amputated.

“Unfortunately, we cannot go back and alleviate the spiritual suffering that has already occurred to those whose religious and cultural practices were not able to be honored because of these laws,” Matthew J. Dodson, Associate Counsel for the St. Charles Health System, said in a previous letter.

Oregon’s infectious waste laws had been in place since 1990. But when Gov. Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 189 in July of this year, the state marked a new beginning for hospitals and patients.

“…the proposed amendments will allow hospitals and other health care facilities to return amputated limbs, removed organs and other anatomical parts to patients who are intending them for final disposition in accordance with their sincerely held beliefs,” Dodson wrote.

SB 189 goes into effect on Sept. 24.