PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is offering people a new way to track health trends in the state.

Announced on Friday, the agency launched two new data dashboards — the Oregon Injury Prevention Dashboard and the Oregon Overdose Prevention Dashboard. They aim to “improve access to the data among the public, state and local agencies, and community organizations that work to reduce incidence of injuries and deaths from these causes,” according to the OHA.

Within the Overdose Prevention Dashboard, one can see the state’s deadly overdose count going back to 2010. It shows a sharp increase beginning in 2019.

From the Injury Prevention Dashboard, preliminary information shows the number of people who died in fires fell drastically last year compared to years past.

The OHA echoed this in Friday’s announcement, saying the dashboards “reflect trends that have made headlines in recent months,” pointing to the data showing assault, drug overdose and firearm fatalities are increasing yearly. They also highlight deaths for most drug categories increased between 2020 and 2021.

“Increases are most stark for opioids, stimulants, synthetic opioids and unintentional overdoses,” the release read.

Tom Jeanne, M.D., M.P.H., deputy health officer and epidemiologist at OHA’s Public Health Division, says this information is more valuable than people might realize.

“It’s just in the interest of transparency, trying to get good reliable data out in the public that’s easy to understand,” Jeanne said. “We hope it’s helpful for everybody to see and maybe raises new questions and avenues for research and policy.”

The OHA has offered similar dashboards in the past to track cases of COVID-19 and Mpox.