New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU

F. King Alexander was named new president of Oregon State University, December 13, 2019 (OSU)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — F. King Alexander was named the new president of Oregon State University Friday, officials said.

Alexander will move to Corvallis after leading Louisiana State University for more than 6 years. He will officially become the next OSU president on July 1, 2020, and will replace the retiring Ed Ray.

Ray has been president for 17 years.

Alexander received a unanimous vote from the Oregon State Board of Trustees and gave him a 5-year contract.

In a statement, Rani Borkar, chair of OSU’s Board of Trustees, said:

“Dr. King Alexander is the right person, educator and higher education leader to carry on the transformative impact that Oregon State University provides throughout our state, nation and world. His leadership will carry forward the university’s significant momentum generated by President Ed Ray.”

Beyond leading LSU, the 56-year-old Alexander was also president of Cal State Long Beach and Murray State Universtiry in Kentucky. He also spent time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“Oregon State University’s mission and destiny as an internationally recognized land, sea, space and sun grant university captured me,” Alexander said in a statement. “OSU is on the cutting edge of the many critical issues that the world is begging to understand.”

The Associated Press reports his salary at LSU, including housing and car allowances, topped $660,000 a year.

