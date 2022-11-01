PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new program in Oregon City is trying to help skilled workers obtain positions that better suit their knowledge and training.

According to a press release issued by the city, a new initiative called Talent Ready Oregon City, aims to help city residents find jobs that more directly match their experience and skill set. It will also reportedly assist people to overcome barriers in their job search, like childcare or mental health issues.

The program will support businesses searching for new employees as well, according to officials.

The initiative is headed by Oregon City’s Economic Development Department and is completely free to residents.

“Many Oregon City residents are looking to make a career change, while at the same time, there are lots of businesses pleading for skilled labor,” Economic Development Manager for Oregon City James Graham said. “In addition, resources are available to assist individuals with overcoming life’s challenges so that they can eventually put their talents to work. Many of these resources are underutilized.”

Those interested in learning more about Talent Ready Oregon City can visit the link above.