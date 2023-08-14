PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new analysis ranking all states in the U.S. based on liveability has firmed put Oregon in the bottom 15.

WalletHub’s “2023’s Best States to Live in,” published on Monday, has put Oregon at No. 38 out of 50, 12 spots away from the last state on the list, New Mexico.

Although Oregon scored well on a few factors — ranked at No. 13 for quality of life and at No. 15 for economy — it was in the middle for education and health and in the bottom 10 for affordability and safety rankings, according to WalletHub.

In fact, Oregon ranked at No. 47 under WalletHub’s housing costs analysis, with only Nevada, Hawaii and California being ranked worse under highest housing costs.

However, Oregon scored relatively high for WalletHub’s income growth, which ranked Oregon at No. 2 for highest income growth, and also for the number of average weekly work hours, ranking at No. 4.

As for the best states to live in, WalletHub ranked Massachusetts and New Jersey as No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Check out the full ranking below:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. New Jersey
  3. New Hampshire
  4. New York
  5. Wyoming
  6. Florida
  7. Virginia
  8. Idaho
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Minnesota
  11. Iowa
  12. Maine
  13. Illinois
  14. Pennsylvania
  15. Utah
  16. North Dakota
  17. Vermont
  18. Colorado
  19. Montana
  20. Kansas
  21. South Dakota
  22. Indiana
  23. Nebraska
  24. California
  25. Michigan
  26. Connecticut
  27. Maryland
  28. Washington
  29. Rhode Island
  30. Georgia
  31. North Carolina
  32. Delaware
  33. Ohio
  34. Missouri
  35. Hawaii
  36. Tennessee
  37. Texas
  38. Oregon
  39. Arizona
  40. Nevada
  41. West Virginia
  42. Kentucky
  43. Alabama
  44. South Carolina
  45. Arkansas
  46. Oklahoma
  47. Mississippi
  48. Louisiana
  49. Alaska
  50. New Mexico