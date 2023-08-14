PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new analysis ranking all states in the U.S. based on liveability has firmed put Oregon in the bottom 15.

WalletHub’s “2023’s Best States to Live in,” published on Monday, has put Oregon at No. 38 out of 50, 12 spots away from the last state on the list, New Mexico.

Although Oregon scored well on a few factors — ranked at No. 13 for quality of life and at No. 15 for economy — it was in the middle for education and health and in the bottom 10 for affordability and safety rankings, according to WalletHub.

In fact, Oregon ranked at No. 47 under WalletHub’s housing costs analysis, with only Nevada, Hawaii and California being ranked worse under highest housing costs.

However, Oregon scored relatively high for WalletHub’s income growth, which ranked Oregon at No. 2 for highest income growth, and also for the number of average weekly work hours, ranking at No. 4.

As for the best states to live in, WalletHub ranked Massachusetts and New Jersey as No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Check out the full ranking below: