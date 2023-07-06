The fees will be $10 per day at seven different campsites.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting next week, new recreation fees will be implemented at Mt. Hood National Forest.

The fees at seven campgrounds on the Barlow and Hood River Ranger Districts will be $10 per campsite per day starting on Friday, July 14.

Officials say that the fees were enacted to allow the forest to “continue providing trash, toilets, and other basic services expected by visitors,” and that they will also be used to fund unspecified larger improvement projects.

“Most of these campgrounds already have existing amenities, such as toilets and picnic tables,” said East Zone Recreation Program Manager Jon Breithaupt. “More people are using these campgrounds every year and we want to continue to invest in them for the future.”

The following campgrounds will begin charging fees on a first come, first served basis on July 14.

Reservations are not available. Fees are payable by cash or check on-site.

Additional details and a list of all approved fee changes can be found on the Mt. Hood Forest website.