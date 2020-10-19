New relief program to distribute over $1M to Oregon artists

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new relief program will be providing over $1 million to Oregon artists!

Created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, the new Artist Relief Program aims to help local artists who have been struggling due to the ongoing pandemic. Artists can apply for an award, which will range from $1,000 to 5,000.

Awards will be distributed until the fund, which sits at just over $1.25 million, is completely depleted.

“Without our artists, there would be no art in Oregon,” Executive Director of the Oregon Arts Commission Brian Rogers said. “We feel strongly that, in addition to the significant relief we were able to provide to arts and cultural organizations through federal CARES Act funds allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts and the Oregon Cultural Trust, we need to offer relief funding to struggling Oregon artists as well. We are extremely grateful to The Oregon Community Foundation and the Miller Foundation for joining us in that effort.”

Like so many, artists have experienced immense hardships due to COVID-19. With shows, galleries and performances continuously postponed or canceled, the arts and entertainment industry has taken a big hit.

“In times of crisis, artists help us make sense of our world and stay connected to one another,” Executive Director of the Miller Foundation Martha Richards said. “The Miller Foundation stands with Oregon artists in this difficult time because we recognize the critical roles they play in our communities and our lives — they are the foundation of our state’s arts ecosystem.”

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10. According to the Oregon Arts Commission, professional artists from specific disciplines who have experienced or anticipate experiencing a loss of revenue of $1,000 or more between March 1 and December 31, 2020 may apply to the relief program.

Further guidelines can be found online.