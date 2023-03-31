Renderings showing the changes coming to PDX (PDX Next)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New renderings give a first look at the changes coming to Portland International Airport from the PDX Next project.

The renderings include a revamped check-in area, the airport’s west windows, and a fresh mezzanine area.

The new additions also include greenery throughout the airport and an area called the “garden” featuring ferns at travelers’ feet and trees overhead.

The airport’s facelift is all part of a $2 billion project, which also includes adding a new terminal. PDX hopes to have the project complete by 2025.

See PDX Next’s renderings below: