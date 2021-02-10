New revisions allowing some Oregon high school sports to restart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is allowing some Oregon high school teams to return to the field, including high school football.

Outdoor contact sports can return for counties in the low and moderate risk categories, according to Brown’s announcement on Wednesday.

For schools and sports organizations located in counties under the high and extreme risk categories, they can return to outdoor sports as well with extra protocols in place, such as teams needing on-site COVID-19 testing and to be able to conduct contact tracing for any positive cases.

However, those schools fielding teams must already have some form of hybrid in-person learning happening.

“To all the parents of student athletes and coaches who have called and emailed me in the last year asking for school sports to resume, I am challenging you now to devote your energy to making sure in-person academics can resume for your kids, too,” Brown said in a statement. “If our school gyms, fields, and weight rooms are to reopen, we owe it to Oregon’s children to make sure our classrooms, libraries, and science labs fully reopen as well.”

Oregon moved several counties, including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county, out of the extreme risk category and into the high risk category on Tuesday, allowing for some indoor dining and facilities to allow more people inside.

More to come.