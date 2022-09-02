An aerial shot of the Cedar Creek Fire burning on Aug. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn for more than a month now and crews are still attempting to contain the blaze, a new satellite image is showing how far the smoke is spreading from the central Cascades.

The fire, which started Aug. 1 in the Willamette National Forest, has slowed its growth some, with about 12% contained, but is still sitting at around 9,199 acres as of Friday, according to officials.

New satellite images from the GOES satellite on Friday show a massive amount of smoke heading toward the northeast.

Wind is blowing smoke from the Cedar Creek fire to the Northeast (GOES satellite)

The effects of this fire are starting to be felt up in Northern Oregon, as smoke from the fire has started to blow northeast making parts of Portland as well as the Gorge hazy on Friday.

There is a Red Flag Warning for this weekend in the Cascades and Eastern Oregon as winds are expected to pick up.

The fire, which is located about 15 miles east of Oakridge, was started by lightning and is burning old-growth timber and shrub with a very high surface fuel load, officials said.