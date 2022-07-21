PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new group of wolves are taking residency in Klamath and Deschutes counties.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, biologists picked up a trail camera that had pictures of an adult wolf with five pups in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit on July 4. This confirmed that a new group of wolves had become residents in the area.

Officials have been eyeing reports of a single wolf in the area since August 2021, and one wolf was counted during the winter count.

Earlier this year, ODFW said tracks of four wolves were found in the area and since then, biologists have been working to find out if the activity represented newly established wolves or wolves from the Indigo Pack just to the south.

“(New areas of known wolf activity) are created where and when wolves have become established, meaning an area is used repeatedly over time by the same wolves and not simply dispersing wolves moving through the area,” said the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. “The designation also helps alert livestock producers about wolf presence.”

Those raising livestock in the designated wolf area are encouraged to consider non-lethal measures to reduce any potential conflict with wolves.

In the announcement, it’s noted that the Upper Deschutes wolves are using an area where wolves remain protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

“Depending on how many wolves are in this group of wolves at the end of the year, it may be designated the Upper Deschutes Pack. A pack is defined as at least four wolves traveling together in winter and typically includes at least two adult wolves and offspring,” the agency explained. “While, at this time, biologists have mapped an estimated area used by these wolves, additional surveys will be conducted to learn more about the group’s specific home range.”

Have you seen a wolf in Oregon?

If so, click here to report the sighting to ODFW.