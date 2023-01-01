PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the start of a new year, and for many Portlanders that means rent could be rising.

Oregon’s rent increase for the new year was capped at 14.6%, which is the highest it’s been since Oregon’s rent control law took effect five years ago.

In Portland, that cap is 10% and although it is lower than the statewide cap, it will still have an effect on many renters, some of whom are already struggling to afford their housing as it is.

Kim McCarty, Executive Director of the Community Alliance of Tenants told KOIN 6 News that people are nervous and that rent increases like this could push people out of their homes.

McCarty wants to make sure people know their rights and that there is always help available if it’s needed.

McCarty said that if you’re someone facing a rent increase, to be sure to look at your rental agreement. She also said that if your rent becomes beyond your means, call 211. There are people there who can help you receive emergency rental assistance.

“It’s really important for the community to know that every year people have experienced rent increases,” said McCarty. “Collectively, we all need to do something that’s sensible to keep rents within the means of our community.”

You can visit the Community Alliance of Tenants website for more information about how to get help.

A recent petition to ensure people who are evicted receive representation gained 33,757 signatures. The campaign only needed 22,686 signatures and was approved to appear on ballots in May 2023.

The program, if it receives enough votes, would provide free legal representation to anyone facing eviction in Multnomah County.